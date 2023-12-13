Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 73.98. However, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Ingersoll Rand, a niche industrial products company, has seen its stock soar over the past year or so. The company has shown strong financial performance, with revenue up 17.8% and net income skyrocketing from $387.3 million to $548.9 million. Management is optimistic about the company’s future, forecasting revenue growth of 14-16% and increased profitability metrics. However, investors should monitor segment orders for signs of potential weakness.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) by analysts is $79.08, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for IR is 404.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of IR was 2.70M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a 3.20% increase in the past week, with a 8.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.30. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 42.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $71.89 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 45,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $934,505 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 9,532 shares at $66.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 58,263 shares at $631,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.