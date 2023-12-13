Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICCM is 19.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICCM on December 13, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

ICCM stock's latest price update

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a -10.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that I’ve long thought it to be worth diving into the world of medical device stocks. The problem is, there are a myriad of options to choose from, with many companies trading in the small- or micro-cap category.

ICCM’s Market Performance

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen a -10.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.09% gain in the past month and a -16.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for ICCM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.12% for the last 200 days.

ICCM Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9270. In addition, Icecure Medical Ltd saw -40.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.