Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has seen a 3.76% increase in the past week, with a 9.26% gain in the past month, and a 15.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for HWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for HWM’s stock, with a 16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) is above average at 35.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) is $56.53, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for HWM is 407.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWM on December 13, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

HWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 53.66, but the company has seen a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that One of activist investor Elliott Investment Management’s stock picks is Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI ). They sent a letter to the board on Nov. 27 recommending various changes it felt the owner of cell towers should make to remedy its underperformance in the markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWM Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.35. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 37.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $50.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 261,291 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,004,464 using the latest closing price.

Marchuk Neil Edward, the EVP, HR of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 57,000 shares at $43.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marchuk Neil Edward is holding 286,751 shares at $2,485,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.