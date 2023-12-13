Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 78.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Multiline insurers like MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), CNO Financial (CNO), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), which have an impressive dividend history, offer a breather amid volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) by analysts is $86.18, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.57M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 7.90% rise in the past month, and a 10.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.19% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.85% for the last 200 days.

HIG Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.62. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 69,248 shares at the price of $78.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $5,407,265 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 331 shares at $74.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 5,962 shares at $24,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.