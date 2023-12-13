Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s (GGAL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GGAL stock has gone down by -2.84%, with a monthly gain of 41.08% and a quarterly surge of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for GGAL’s stock, with a 21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) by analysts is $25.25, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 119.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GGAL was 1.05M shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has dropped by -4.80 compared to previous close of 17.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +34.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 83.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.