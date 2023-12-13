Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRCL is -0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) is $11.83, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 71.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On December 13, 2023, GRCL’s average trading volume was 496.11K shares.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.09 in comparison to its previous close of 4.87, however, the company has experienced a 6.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Does Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR (GRCL) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has experienced a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.95% rise in the past month, and a 68.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.45% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.81% for GRCL’s stock, with a 67.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRCL Trading at 39.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 135.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.