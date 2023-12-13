Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) by analysts is $10.78, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for GOGL is 119.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GOGL was 1.54M shares.

GOGL) stock’s latest price update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 8.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Dry bulk shipping rates have been volatile, with a recent doubling of rates for Capesize vessels driven by Chinese demand. Golden Ocean Group Limited has seen a 16% total return since June, outperforming the S&P500. We estimate that GOGL’s EPS will improve to $0.35 in Q4 of 2023.

GOGL’s Market Performance

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.68% rise in the past month, and a 11.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for GOGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOGL Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 38.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.