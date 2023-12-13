Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) by analysts is $140.66, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for GPN is 257.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GPN was 1.63M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 122.72. However, the company has seen a 4.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Over the past three years, shares of Global Payments have descended from their all-time highs. GPN is a leading payment technology provider with solid fundamentals. Valuation suggests the company’s shares are undervalued.

GPN’s Market Performance

Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has seen a 4.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.04% gain in the past month and a -1.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for GPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.81% for GPN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.28. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $120.06 back on Dec 08. After this action, BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR now owns 40,892 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $420,210 using the latest closing price.

SHEFFIELD DAVID M, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Global Payments, Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $112.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that SHEFFIELD DAVID M is holding 22,335 shares at $203,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 3.88, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.