GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a 6.45% increase in the past week, with a 8.16% gain in the past month, and a -8.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for GFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $38.17, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 219.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFL on December 13, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has increased by 2.99 when compared to last closing price of 30.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Patrick Dovigi – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Luke Pelosi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Kevin Chiang – CIBC Wood Gundy Michael Hoffman – Stifel Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Rupert Merer – National Bank Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Walter Spracklin – RBC Stephanie Yee – JPMorgan Chris Murray – ATB Capital Markets Operator Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s GFL Environmental 2023 Q3 Earnings Call.

GFL Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -1.77, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.