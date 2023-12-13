Genpact Ltd (G) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for G is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for G is $37.80, which is $3.41 above the current price. The public float for G is 166.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of G on December 13, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 34.53. However, the company has seen a 0.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Genpact (G) is growing through its strategic collaborations and shareholder-friendly initiatives, while seasonality and rising costs are worrisome.

G’s Market Performance

Genpact Ltd (G) has experienced a 0.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month, and a -5.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for G. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for G’s stock, with a -10.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

G Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.99. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 57,336 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 85,775 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $1,998,149 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 1,700 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 8,300 shares at $61,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genpact Ltd (G) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.