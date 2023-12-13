Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that September-October, 2023, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Fortune analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as “Recovery Bets.” Those five articles revealed 53 equities, with 42 paying-dividends. These recovery lists focus on financial services, healthcare, and real estate sectors by Barron’s along with selected “change the world” stocks from Fortune and ten to watch from Bloomberg.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLPI is $53.18, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 255.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for GLPI on December 13, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stock saw an increase of -2.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.56% and a quarterly increase of -4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for GLPI’s stock, with a -3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $47 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.00. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.