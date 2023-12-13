Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Stock Records -75.01% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has gone down by -12.53% for the week, with a -53.04% drop in the past month and a -75.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.06% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.34% for GMDA stock, with a simple moving average of -77.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) is $4.00, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 119.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on December 13, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s stock price has plunge by -11.11relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -55.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -52.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3189. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd saw -78.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -68.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.10. Equity return is now at value -1103.79, with -66.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 120.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.