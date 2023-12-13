Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.10 in relation to its previous close of 52.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) or Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 13.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is $545.44, which is $18.01 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 87.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUTU on December 13, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has seen a -0.29% decrease for the week, with a -14.41% drop in the past month and a -13.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.84% for FUTU’s stock, with a 2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUTU Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.80. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.