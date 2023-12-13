FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ): A Technical Analysis

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) is $14965.30, FLJ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of FLJ on December 13, 2023 was 207.68K shares.

FLJ stock's latest price update

The stock of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has decreased by -17.16 when compared to last closing price of 1.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -76.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-24 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors the allure of exponential growth. As an inherently volatile market sector, penny stocks can rapidly surge on positive news, rumors, and breakthroughs – allowing traders to potentially lock in short-term gains.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has experienced a -76.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -80.18% drop in the past month, and a -88.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 57.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.92% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -74.16% for FLJ’s stock, with a -93.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -85.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 57.31%, as shares sank -79.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -76.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.0816. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -98.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.