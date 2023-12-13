FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) is $3.78, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 101.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on December 13, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that FiscalNote is a government analytics platform that provides structured data on legislative bills to government agencies, businesses, trade groups, and non-profit agencies in over 80 countries. The company’s flagship product, the GRM system, identifies new legislation and its implications in real-time, making it a valuable tool for compliance and pursuing goals. FiscalNote has the potential to become the Bloomberg equivalent in legislative data and capture the majority of Fortune 100 companies as customers.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a -5.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.38% decline in the past month and a -51.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.91% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for NOTE’s stock, with a -50.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOTE Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0569. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -82.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Slabaugh Jon, who sale 3,752 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 07. After this action, Slabaugh Jon now owns 143,997 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $4,619 using the latest closing price.

Resnik Josh, the of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 782 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Resnik Josh is holding 471,504 shares at $963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66. Equity return is now at value -81.08, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.