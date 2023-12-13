Femasys Inc (FEMY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -3.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Femasys Inc (FEMY) is $8.50, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for FEMY is 19.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FEMY on December 13, 2023 was 10.37M shares.

The stock price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) has dropped by -7.89 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-05 that Penny stocks can be a treasure trove of investment opportunities, and the list of Most Active Penny Stocks is a good place to start looking. The downside is that many penny stocks are active for no good fundamental reason and have only volatility to offer investors.

FEMY’s Market Performance

Femasys Inc (FEMY) has seen a -12.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.25% decline in the past month and a 140.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for FEMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.16% for FEMY’s stock, with a -9.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -38.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9337. In addition, Femasys Inc saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc stands at -944.62. The total capital return value is set at -53.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.25. Equity return is now at value -89.50, with -72.99 for asset returns.

Based on Femasys Inc (FEMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44. Total debt to assets is 3.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Femasys Inc (FEMY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.