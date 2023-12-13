Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 12.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in over a decade. And many of them are buying back shares to create value. I highlight 2 of my favorite opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) is 42.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FPI is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) is $13.00, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for FPI is 43.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. On December 13, 2023, FPI’s average trading volume was 412.95K shares.

FPI’s Market Performance

FPI’s stock has seen a 0.16% increase for the week, with a 13.38% rise in the past month and a 16.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Farmland Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for FPI’s stock, with a 12.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FPI Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 31,048 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Sep 29. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,298,505 shares of Farmland Partners Inc, valued at $319,403 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Executive Chairman of Farmland Partners Inc, purchase 2,774 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,267,457 shares at $28,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.80 for the present operating margin

+65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc stands at +18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Farmland Partners Inc (FPI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.95. Total debt to assets is 37.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.