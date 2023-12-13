Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has dropped by -2.33 compared to previous close of 148.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-12 that Barclays analyst Trevor Young joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss Barclay’s thesis for downgrading Airbnb and Expedia.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 26.01x. The 36-month beta value for EXPE is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXPE is $134.89, which is -$9.99 below than the current price. The public float for EXPE is 132.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on December 13, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

The stock of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a 22.08% rise in the past month, and a 35.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for EXPE’s stock, with a 36.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXPE Trading at 25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.25. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 65.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 8,942 shares at the price of $134.46 back on Nov 20. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 10,189 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,202,359 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $134.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 72,266 shares at $9,415,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.