Examining the Volatility of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s (LAAC) Stock

The stock of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has gone up by 4.84% for the week, with a -5.74% drop in the past month and a -29.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.38% for LAAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for LAAC’s stock, with a -28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAAC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAAC is $13.62, which is $8.2 above the current price. The public float for LAAC is 120.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAAC on December 13, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

LAAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.73 in relation to previous closing price of 5.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were significantly lower the past month. Lithium market news – Australia’s largest lithium mine flags output cut on weak China demand. SQM announces acquisition offer for Azure Minerals for ~US$900m. Lithium company news – Allkem and Livent receive all required regulatory approvals globally to close merger of equals. Sayona Mining announces new high-grade zones encountered in NAL drilling.

LAAC Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC rose by +4.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.