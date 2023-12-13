Examining the Volatility of Integra Resources Corp’s (ITRG) Stock

In the past week, ITRG stock has gone down by -11.06%, with a monthly gain of 15.19% and a quarterly plunge of -7.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Integra Resources Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for ITRG’s stock, with a -18.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) is $3.08, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for ITRG is 56.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITRG on December 13, 2023 was 55.42K shares.

ITRG) stock’s latest price update

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.24 in comparison to its previous close of 0.92, however, the company has experienced a -11.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-26 that Integra Resources has underperformed most precious metals mining companies over the last year, which has led to an attractive valuation. However, a re-rating is likely dependent on the sentiment improving drastically for junior development companies.

ITRG Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRG fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8209. In addition, Integra Resources Corp saw -47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRG

The total capital return value is set at -63.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.20. Equity return is now at value -75.87, with -38.21 for asset returns.

Based on Integra Resources Corp (ITRG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.63. Total debt to assets is 18.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.