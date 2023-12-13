Examining the Volatility of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s (APLE) Stock

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a 2.05% increase in the past week, with a 6.80% gain in the past month, and a 7.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for APLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for APLE’s stock, with a 9.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) is $18.14, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on December 13, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 17.03, but the company has seen a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Apple Hospitality REIT is one of the largest hospitality REITs in the US, with a portfolio of 224 hotels across 37 states. The company has a strong balance sheet, with a diversified debt structure, staggered maturity schedule, and substantial liquidity. Apple Hospitality REIT offers an attractive dividend yield of close to 5.7% and has the potential for future dividend increases.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLE Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.