Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Waste Connections Inc’s (WCN) Stock

The stock of Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has gone up by 3.88% for the week, with a 11.50% rise in the past month and a 2.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for WCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for WCN’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is $158.56, which is $12.83 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WCN on December 13, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

WCN) stock’s latest price update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has increased by 2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 141.52. However, the company has seen a 3.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-28 that U.S. stock market indexes are coming off of four positive weeks, but some top dividend stocks haven’t kept pace. Johnson & Johnson stock is trading near a 52-week low despite strong growth from its medical technology and pharmaceutical businesses.

WCN Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.44. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from NIELSEN III ROBERT, who sale 500 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 06. After this action, NIELSEN III ROBERT now owns 2,550 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $70,250 using the latest closing price.

Cloninger Robert Michael, the SR VP, Deputy General Counsel of Waste Connections Inc, sale 2,945 shares at $129.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Cloninger Robert Michael is holding 12,299 shares at $382,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.43, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.