Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s (SHO) Stock

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a 5.23% increase in the past week, with a 8.39% gain in the past month, and a 15.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is above average at 26.22x. The 36-month beta value for SHO is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHO is $9.92, which is -$0.54 below than the current price. The public float for SHO is 203.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on December 13, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 10.38, but the company has seen a 5.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Sunstone Hotel Investors is paying out a 2.76% base annualized dividend yield. The REIT also declared a 6 cents per share end-of-year supplemental. The REIT is trading hands for 11x its price to annualized fiscal 2023 third-quarter adjusted forward funds from operations. This is at a premium to some of its peers. GAAP NAV per share of $8.79 at the end of the third quarter was up over its year-ago comp but this has trended down over the last 5 years.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHO Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 3.12 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.