Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Embraer S.A. ADR’s (ERJ) Stock

The stock of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 26.47% gain in the past month, and a 34.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.51% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ERJ is $21.38, which is $1.84 above than the current price. The public float for ERJ is 183.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on December 13, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has surged by 1.56 when compared to previous closing price of 19.24, but the company has seen a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors need to pay close attention to Embraer (ERJ) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 78.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -0.21, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.