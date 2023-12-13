Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ABM Industries Inc.’s (ABM) Stock

The stock of ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has seen a 18.25% increase in the past week, with a 27.50% gain in the past month, and a 22.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for ABM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.81% for ABM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is above average at 14.25x. The 36-month beta value for ABM is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ABM is $46.17, which is -$4.52 below than the current price. The public float for ABM is 64.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of ABM on December 13, 2023 was 438.34K shares.

ABM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) has surged by 14.28 when compared to previous closing price of 44.36, but the company has seen a 18.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that ABM Industries (ABM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABM Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM rose by +18.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.42. In addition, ABM Industries Inc. saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from JACOBSEN RENE, who sale 6,341 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, JACOBSEN RENE now owns 59,059 shares of ABM Industries Inc., valued at $279,001 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Inc., sale 14,983 shares at $45.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 350,391 shares at $680,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Inc. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.39. Equity return is now at value 13.41, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 82.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.