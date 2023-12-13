Evaluating the Impact of -10.24 Increase on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s (NVOS) Stock

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has gone down by -14.29% for the week, with a -29.63% drop in the past month and a -74.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.99% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.63% for NVOS’s stock, with a -34.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for NVOS is 15.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On December 13, 2023, NVOS’s average trading volume was 3.56M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-02 that Penny stocks refer to stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. They are typically small companies that trade over-the-counter or on the OTC.

NVOS Trading at -49.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares sank -30.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3930. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw -43.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stands at -279.86. The total capital return value is set at -20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.59.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.