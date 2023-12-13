Evaluating the Impact of -0.72 Increase on ICL Group Ltd.’s (ICL) Stock

The stock of ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a 3.30% gain in the past month, and a -15.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ICL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for ICL’s stock, with a -17.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) by analysts is $5.97, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for ICL is 720.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ICL was 1.01M shares.

ICL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has decreased by -0.72 when compared to last closing price of 4.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF has recovered to within 5% of its Q2 2022 high. ICL Group is ranked no. 6 in the global potash industry and no. 2 in the bromine industry. ICL’s earnings are expected to fall sharply this year, but the stock is undervalued and has a high dividend yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICL Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Based on ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.