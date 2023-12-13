Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ERNA) has dropped by -15.79 compared to previous close of 1.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-18 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company using advanced cell engineering technology to develop transformational new medicines, today announced that Matt Angel, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer of Eterna, will present at the iPSC-Derived Immunotherapies Congress, taking place October 18-19, 2022 in Boston.

Is It Worth Investing in Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ERNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERNA is 4.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ERNA is $60.00, which is $58.68 above the current price. The public float for ERNA is 2.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERNA on December 13, 2023 was 26.60K shares.

ERNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) has seen a 11.87% increase in the past week, with a 11.87% rise in the past month, and a -37.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.91% for ERNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.38% for ERNA’s stock, with a -45.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERNA Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.28%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERNA rose by +11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1728. In addition, Eterna Therapeutics Inc saw -59.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERNA

The total capital return value is set at -239.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -225.57. Equity return is now at value -323.30, with -54.68 for asset returns.

Based on Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.89. Total debt to assets is 5.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -34.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.