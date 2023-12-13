Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 24.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that Essential Properties Realty Trust has a diversified portfolio of over 1700 properties across 48 states, with strong occupancy rates and long-term leases. EPRT has a strong balance sheet, with the lowest debt level in the industry and first debt maturities only in 2026, providing stability and cash flow visibility. Due to solid operating performance and favourable AFFO guidance, EPRT’s valuation multiple has converged to the sector average.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EPRT is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPRT is $27.04, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for EPRT on December 13, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT’s stock has seen a -0.56% decrease for the week, with a 8.82% rise in the past month and a 5.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for EPRT’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27.50 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.93. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Mavoides Peter M., who sale 300 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Dec 06. After this action, Mavoides Peter M. now owns 476,776 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $7,512 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sale 400 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 477,076 shares at $10,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.