Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, EQR stock has gone down by -0.12%, with a monthly gain of 6.67% and a quarterly plunge of -6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for EQR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is above average at 32.39x. The 36-month beta value for EQR is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQR is $63.19, which is $5.01 above than the current price. The public float for EQR is 372.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on December 13, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has jumped by 0.02 compared to previous close of 58.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $58 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.17. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $58.18 back on Dec 07. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $1,454,500 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Chairman of the Board of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 25,000 shares at $56.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $1,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.18, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.