Entergy Corp. (ETR) Stock Faces 1.41% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ETR stock has gone up by 1.17%, with a monthly gain of 5.15% and a quarterly surge of 4.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Entergy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETR is $107.31, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 210.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ETR on December 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 102.11. However, the company has seen a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of Entergy (ETR) and WEC Energy Group (WEC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.74. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 38,417 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Dec 11. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,380 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $3,900,478 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marcus V, the EVP & General Counsel of Entergy Corp., sale 13,500 shares at $95.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Brown Marcus V is holding 9,251 shares at $1,287,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.