Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) has increased by 8.72 when compared to last closing price of 18.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-04-19 that Empresa (EDN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) Right Now?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) by analysts is $47.09, which is $27.4 above the current market price. The public float for EDN is 20.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EDN was 49.15K shares.

EDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) has seen a 14.41% increase in the past week, with a 90.98% rise in the past month, and a 55.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.08% for EDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.46% for EDN’s stock, with a 66.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDN Trading at 54.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +93.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDN rose by +14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR saw 146.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.44 for the present operating margin

+1.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR stands at -8.49. The total capital return value is set at -30.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.32. Equity return is now at value 21.92, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.69. Total debt to assets is 2.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.