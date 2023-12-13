Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has decreased by -3.40 when compared to last closing price of 9.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by analysts is $9.40, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 131.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ESRT was 1.20M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT stock saw an increase of -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.70% and a quarterly increase of 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for ESRT’s stock, with a 20.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESRT Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.