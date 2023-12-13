Electronic Arts, Inc.’s (EA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has gone up by 2.12% for the week, with a 5.69% rise in the past month and a 15.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.16% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $147.00, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 243.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on December 13, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.28 in relation to its previous close of 138.56. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has added his name to the list of backers for UFL, a new free-to-play football video game. Ronaldo is part of a consortium investing US$40 million into the new game, which developer StrikerZ Inc says will be ‘fair-to-play’ with a skill-first approach and no pay-to-win options.

EA Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.54. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 14.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $138.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 42,548 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $276,020 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 800 shares at $138.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 30,283 shares at $110,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.