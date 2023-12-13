Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGO is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) is $12.68, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 201.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On December 13, 2023, EGO’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

The stock price of Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO) has dropped by -2.77 compared to previous close of 12.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Eldorado Gold Corporation has seen significant stock growth, outperforming the gold miners index and physical gold. The company’s Q3 performance was solid, with strong production and favorable costs. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for future growth, particularly with the reactivation of its Greek assets.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has seen a -6.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.68% gain in the past month and a 24.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for EGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

EGO Trading at 10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp. saw 42.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.