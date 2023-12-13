e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.63 in comparison to its previous close of 131.07, however, the company has experienced a 8.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that e.l.f. Beauty reported strong results once again when it reported its fiscal Q2 earnings. While the company increased its guidance, its forecast still looks too low. Based on my estimates, the company should sail past current EBITDA estimates by a wide margin in FY25.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) by analysts is $139.92, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.51% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ELF was 1.55M shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has seen a 8.24% increase for the week, with a 39.63% rise in the past month and a 4.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.05% for ELF’s stock, with a 29.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 25.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.56. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 145.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 23,520 shares at the price of $125.03 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 88,951 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $2,940,720 using the latest closing price.

Milsten Scott, the of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $125.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Milsten Scott is holding 79,104 shares at $752,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.