Dynatrace Inc (DT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 54.52. However, the company has seen a 0.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that Dynatrace is an observability platform that provides real-time insights into application performance and user experience. The stock is currently priced at less than 38x forward free cash flows, making it reasonably valued. Despite concerns about free cash flow margins, Dynatrace’s profitability and predictable business model make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) is 95.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dynatrace Inc (DT) is $56.54, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 267.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On December 13, 2023, DT’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

The stock of Dynatrace Inc (DT) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month, and a 14.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for DT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $62 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DT Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.04. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw 42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from MCCONNELL RICK M, who sale 14,018 shares at the price of $54.63 back on Dec 06. After this action, MCCONNELL RICK M now owns 516,097 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $765,803 using the latest closing price.

Zugelder Dan, the SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc, sale 13,083 shares at $54.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Zugelder Dan is holding 109,113 shares at $714,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 10.57, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dynatrace Inc (DT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.