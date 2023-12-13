Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has plunged by -2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 14.20, but the company has seen a 2.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) is above average at 120.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) is $12.96, which is -$1.03 below the current market price. The public float for DEI is 160.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DEI on December 13, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has seen a 2.81% increase in the past week, with a 23.10% rise in the past month, and a 7.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for DEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.28% for DEI’s stock, with a 10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEI Trading at 15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who sale 91,000 shares at the price of $13.95 back on Dec 06. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 0 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc, valued at $1,269,141 using the latest closing price.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SIMON WILLIAM E JR is holding 91,000 shares at $124,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.