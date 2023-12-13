DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): A Technical Analysis

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is $39.89, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 137.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on December 13, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 34.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that Since market valuations are always changing, along with outlooks for corporate revenue and earnings, any list of favored stocks is only a snapshot. Repeating the same analysis in the near term might lead to an entirely different list of compelling names.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has seen a 5.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.57% gain in the past month and a 21.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for DV’s stock, with a 11.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DV Trading at 17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.68. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $33.24 back on Dec 04. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 131,835 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $83,100 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $33.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 134,335 shares at $67,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.