Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has decreased by -22.75 when compared to last closing price of 10.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Does Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is above average at 35.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 8.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) is $14.83, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for DRCT is 2.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRCT on December 13, 2023 was 748.88K shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has seen a -30.70% decrease in the past week, with a 108.42% rise in the past month, and a 250.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.69% for DRCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.44% for DRCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 133.13% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 55.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.20%, as shares surge +68.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +210.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -30.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw 247.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 59.28, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.