DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (DBRG) Stock: A 2.24% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has gone up by 3.65% for the week, with a 9.31% rise in the past month and a -2.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for DBRG’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DBRG is $21.94, which is $4.91 above the current price. The public float for DBRG is 161.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on December 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.95relation to previous closing price of 16.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 55.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.