Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by analysts is $129.55, which is -$5.42 below the current market price. The public float for DLR is 302.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of DLR was 2.01M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 134.75, but the company has seen a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that REIT stock prices have been struggling, but I believe a REIT rally is on the horizon. Some experts speculate that the Santa Claus rally has already happened. In this article, I will reveal three of my largest positions and why I own them.

DLR’s Market Performance

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has experienced a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month, and a 5.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for DLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.56% for the last 200 days.

DLR Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.22. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 34.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.