Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FANG stock has gone down by -1.51%, with a monthly decline of -4.72% and a quarterly plunge of -3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Diamondback Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is 8.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is $185.03, which is $37.15 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 172.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On December 13, 2023, FANG’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 149.54, but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that While macroeconomic concerns are currently driving crude oil prices lower, many remain bullish that another surge in oil prices could emerge from left field. Ahead of that, do you know which energy stocks are in the “Green Zone?

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $170 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.92. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Houston David L, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $156.54 back on Sep 12. After this action, Houston David L now owns 11,565 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $1,252,342 using the latest closing price.

Zmigrosky Matt, the EVP, Chief Legal and Admin Off of Diamondback Energy Inc, sale 2,706 shares at $157.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Zmigrosky Matt is holding 27,480 shares at $425,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.