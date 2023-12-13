Deere & Co. (DE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 361.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Deere’s (DE) latest dividend hike takes its dividend yield from 1.48% to 1.61%.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DE is $425.95, which is $68.19 above the current price. The public float for DE is 267.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on December 13, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

The stock of Deere & Co. (DE) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month, and a -10.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $396 based on the research report published on November 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $369.14. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.26 for the present operating margin

+38.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +16.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.78. Equity return is now at value 48.35, with 10.47 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 291.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.43. Total debt to assets is 60.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Co. (DE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.