D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Stock Showcases 23.24% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has seen a 5.42% increase in the past week, with a 24.11% gain in the past month, and a 19.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.24% for HEPS’s stock, with a 35.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) is $67.95, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 285.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On December 13, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 498.75K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has soared by 9.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Hepsiburada reported its Q3 earnings highlighted by solid growth and firming margins with positive guidance from management. The Turkish e-commerce leader is benefiting from an ongoing digitization of the economy, with customers purchasing on the platform with increasing frequency. Recognizing the risks of this small-cap emerging market stock, we are bullish and see significant upside potential for the stock going forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4375. In addition, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR saw 165.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.