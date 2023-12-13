Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is $59.97, which is $24.86 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 93.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on December 13, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)'s stock price has decreased by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 35.50. However, the company has seen a 7.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK’s stock has risen by 7.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.03% and a quarterly rise of 0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Cytokinetics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.04. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $32.99 back on Nov 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,417 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $412,375 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $432,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 441.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.