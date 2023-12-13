CSP Inc. (CSPI) Stock Records -12.17% Quarterly Movement

The stock of CSP Inc. (CSPI) has seen a -28.11% decrease in the past week, with a -25.42% drop in the past month, and a -12.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.02% for CSPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.00% for CSPI’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) is above average at 16.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSPI is 3.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSPI on December 13, 2023 was 25.01K shares.

CSPI) stock’s latest price update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.90 compared to its previous closing price of 22.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call December 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Polyviou – Investor Relations Victor Dellovo – Chief Executive Officer Gary Levine – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joseph Nerges – Segren Investments Operator Greetings, and welcome to CSPI’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

CSPI Trading at -15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares sank -24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPI fell by -28.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.23. In addition, CSP Inc. saw 89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPI starting from NERGES JOSEPH R, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, NERGES JOSEPH R now owns 643,015 shares of CSP Inc., valued at $498 using the latest closing price.

NERGES JOSEPH R, the Confidentiality agreement of CSP Inc., purchase 200 shares at $20.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that NERGES JOSEPH R is holding 642,991 shares at $4,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSP Inc. stands at +3.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.72. Equity return is now at value 11.47, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on CSP Inc. (CSPI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.73. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CSP Inc. (CSPI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.