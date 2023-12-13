Costco Wholesale Corp’s (COST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen a 3.99% increase in the past week, with a 9.08% gain in the past month, and a 12.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of 17.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 44.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is $611.37, which is -$18.13 below the current market price. The public float for COST is 440.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COST on December 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.90 in relation to its previous close of 623.86. However, the company has experienced a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that Retailers have certainly had a tough time in 2023, but not all experience the same headwinds. While names like Target struggle to gain traction, others outperform their estimates and grow.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $625 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $597.08. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $566.09 back on Nov 08. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 25,412 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $1,132,178 using the latest closing price.

Riel Pierre, the EVP of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $571.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Riel Pierre is holding 7,422 shares at $1,713,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.31. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 42.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.