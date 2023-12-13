Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has increased by 7.76 compared to its previous closing price of 27.85. However, the company has seen a 10.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) is 37.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CORT is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is $37.00, which is $6.99 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 87.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.51% of that float. On December 13, 2023, CORT’s average trading volume was 729.74K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT’s stock has seen a 10.98% increase for the week, with a 20.91% rise in the past month and a -11.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for Corcept Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.50% for CORT’s stock, with a 17.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $38 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.17. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 47.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Robb Gary Charles, who sale 6,212 shares at the price of $27.01 back on Dec 06. After this action, Robb Gary Charles now owns 21,390 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $167,786 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,381 shares at $26.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 27,602 shares at $36,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.44, with 16.12 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.