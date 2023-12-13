Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGNT is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CGNT is $7.25, which is $1.88 above the current price. The public float for CGNT is 65.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGNT on December 13, 2023 was 269.96K shares.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.61 in relation to previous closing price of 5.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dean Ridlon – Head of IR Elad Sharon – CEO David Abadi – CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Cikos – Needham Peter Levine – Evercore ISI Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

CGNT’s Market Performance

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has experienced a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.06% rise in the past month, and a 1.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for CGNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for CGNT’s stock, with a 15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at 15.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd saw 72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.04 for the present operating margin

+56.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd stands at -36.57. The total capital return value is set at -27.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.04. Equity return is now at value -34.48, with -15.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.